Grab the popcorn: The Loft Cinema to resume screening movies after year closure

TUCSON (KVOA) - In a sign of things slowly but surely getting closer to the way things were pre-pandemic, the Loft Cinema will open for indoor screenings Friday.

As this is the first time the theater will open in more than a year, it will feature only screen films at its main auditorium, Screen 1.

Loft officials said they will enforce strict safety protocols, including reduced seating capacity, mandatory mask-wearing when moviegoers are not eating or drinking andand staggered showtimes.

For more information, visit loftcinema.org.