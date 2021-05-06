Governor’s Office: More Arizonans out for Cinco de Mayo compared to pre-pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's been a busy week for law enforcement.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety released statewide DUI enforcement statistics for the Cinco de Mayo weekend. Those numbers shared that more people are stepping out after nearly a year of being stuck at home.

May 1-5 this year. law enforcement made more than 10,000 traffic stops and 444 DUI arrests.

Now let's compare that to 2020. Remember, this is around a month into the pandemic.

Law enforcement made just over 5,000 traffic stops with 148 DUI arrests.

That is just a fraction of the arrests made this week.

Finally, take a look at 2019 during pre-pandemic times.

Data is only available for May 3-5.

Law enforcement made about 9,300 traffic stops with 415 DUI arrests.

Arizona is starting to get back to normal. Those pre-pandemic times.