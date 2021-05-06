Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher.

Officials said at a news conference Thursday that the three victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School.

A female teacher disarmed the girl and held her until law enforcement arrived and took her into custody.

All three victims were shot in their extremities. Authorities say they’re investigating the motive for the attack and where the girl got the gun.