FEMA-run vaccine clinics relocate to Casino Del Sol, Desert Diamond Casino

TUCSON (KVOA) - FEMA's mobile vaccination units are in town to help vaccinate those in hard-to-reach areas.

The mobile sites opened on Monday at two Pima Community College campuses. But now, they are moving to the Casino Del Sol and Desert Diamond Casino.

The two sites will run from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The partnership between Pima County and FEMA includes the deployment of more than 70 federal medical officials to help run the operation, which ends on June 26.