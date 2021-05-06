Citizen heroes speak about rescuing DPS trooper from crash near Wickenburg

On Friday, April 30th, a deadly collision on U.S. 93 near Wickenberg nearly took the life of a DPS trooper who was trapped in his burning car. But thanks to a couple of heroes he is alive today. Carolee Ervien and Russell Christensen recently spoke about what happened that day.

"He was trying to break the window", said Christensen.

"I reached for the handle and it wasn't moving", said Ervien.

"The flames weren't huge, but it was getting bigger", said Christensen.

"I put my hands on the top of the door. Put my foot on the side of the car and I pulled the door back enough to where I could reach in and help him down", said Ervien.

That's how Ervien and Christensen describe the scene as they frantically pulled DPS Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning vehicle. Department Of Public Safety Director, Colonel Heston Silbert, was at the event to personally commend the two heroes.

"Conduct you displayed to save our trooper's life was valor", said Silbert.

Trooper Rhinehart had been assisting a disabled vehicle when another vehicle, speeding down the opposite side of the two-lane highway, collided with them. Ervien's car was also hit but she still managed to run to the help others.



"I'm able to help and I need to help and I'm going to do whatever I can do", Ervien said.

Trooper Rhinehart suffered a leg injury and couldn't stand but Christensen said he still did his job.

"Officer Rhinehart was still running the scene from his back. It was crazy", Christensen said.

The collision is still under investigation and Ervien says she is left with one thought.

"It didn't have to happen. People lost their lives. People's lives are changed forever", said Ervien.

Christensen said he has great respect for first responders who are called to these chaotic scenes on a regular basis. Trooper Rhinehart is out of the hospital and continues to recover.