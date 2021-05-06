Capitol riot suspect wants to call his mom on Mother’s Day

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A man accused in the attack on the U.S. capitol is asking a judge if he can call his mother, who is also accused in the riot, on Mother's Day.

Eric Munchel of Tennessee was seen on a viral video carrying plastic zip-tie restraints inside the Capitol Jan. 6.

His mother, Lisa Eisenhart is also charged in the insurrection.

The pair were released under strict conditions, including being banned from talking to any other capitol riot co-defendants, including each other.

Thursday, Munchel's attorney asked a federal judge for permission for the call to take place.

He told the judge the two wouldn't talk about any aspect of the case.

Munchel and Eisenhart have pleaded not guilty.

No word on the judge's decision yet.