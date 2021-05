Blue Origin is getting ready to launch its first astronauts into space, and you could be on board!

The company, owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, will launch its space tourism rocket called "New Shepard" for the first time with passengers on July 20th.

Those wanting to get a seat on the first manned, six-seat rocket launch will have to place a bid in a company hosted public auction.

The rocket has flown at least a dozen test flights without passengers.