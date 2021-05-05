White four-door passenger vehicle wanted in connection to fatal shooting in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A white four-door passenger vehicle is wanted in connection to Saturday's fatal shooting in midtown.

At around 5 p.m. Saturday, 30-year-old David Scott Anderson was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in a roadway near the 1100 block of E. Waverly St. near Park Avenue and Grand Road.

Despite a local resident and Tucson Fire Department personnel rendering aid on the individual, Anderson succumbed to life-threatening injuries shortly after arriving at Banner University Medical Center.

After further investigation, Tucson Police Department detectives discovered that Anderson was reportedly walking east on Linden Street from Park Avenue. TPD said when he headed north on Fremont Avenue, they believe Anderson was shot.

TPD shared Wednesday that a white four-door passenger vehicle was spotted on surveillance video in the immediate area of the shooting.

The department said its "detectives are looking to speak with the occupant or occupants of the vehicle who may have information related to the shooting."

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.