Tucson-area community colleges ‘not yet ready’ to offer four-year degrees

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law that allows community colleges in Arizona to offer four-year degrees.

Arizona now joins more than 20 other states that offer a four-year program to get your degree at a community college.

While they are excited by this move and the possibilities of the future, the leaders of two local community colleges say their colleges are not yet ready to do this.

Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert said this is a great educational opportunity for the state. However, the PCC campuses do not plan to make any changes, right now because it does not want to jeopardize its relationship with Arizona's three public universities.

"In the near term, we don't have any immediate plans to start to go down this path," Lambert said."

Some say this option makes a four-year degree more affordable for Arizonans.

"In the end, this is really about increased opportunity, increased access and affordability as Arizona moves into recovery and reskilling," J.D. Rottweiler, the president of Cochise College.

Rottweiler said his college will look into creating four-year programs in certain areas. However, like PCC, it does not want to find itself in competition with the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.

Officials said that they are already hearing early interest in bachelor's degrees in health-related fields, nursing, fire science, EMT, paramedicine and for first-responders.

Lambert said above all this is a reflection of what is happening across the nation.

"This recognition that you're going to need more education," Lambert said. "High school diploma or equivalency is not going to be enough for a 21st Century economy and so this really puts Arizona in a competitive position."

Pam Scott, the vice president of University Communications said, "The University of Arizona works closely with community colleges across the state to create pathways for students to easily transition to the university. We look forward to our continued partnership."