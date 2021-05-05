National Guard welcomed by Cochise County after deployed to combat migrant surge

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - The National Guard is on the job in Cochise County, helping with the surge of asylum seekers crossing the border.

Currently, there are 32 National Guard personnel working with the Cochise County Sheriff's Department in a support role to help monitor their camera system used to track illegal entries into the U.S.

The National Guard will provide relief for the local department so sworn deputies can get back into the field and out of the office.

Last year, the sheriff's camera system that monitors border crossings saw 300 to 400 per month. Sheriff Mark Dannels said this was manageable.

This year in March, the department's cameras saw 3,500. In April, the cameras observed more than 3,800.

"Our camera system has just exploded when it comes to the illegal entry and the activity that we're seeing on the southwest border," Dannels said.

The increase in border crossings has led the issue to spread to other neighboring towns and counties.

Douglas Mayor Donald Huish says the more support the city and the county receive, the better.

"I fully support that because it does allow the resources of people that have been trained and know what they're doing to be able to go out and take care of their business and do their job," Huish said.

While some counties welcome the help, others like Pima and Santa Cruz counties have said they do not need National Guard support

The National Guard will be assigned to watch cameras and contact border patrol for human smuggling, the sheriff's department for drug smuggling and any other issues

Sheriff Dannels says the increase started in August of 2020 with 1,200 illegal entries seen on their cameras and it has continued to rise.

He added that bringing more support to the border is a step in the right direction.

"It's a message that we're taking this seriously," Dannels said. "At the local level here in Cochise County, at Gov. Ducey's level, our congressional level here at the state, we're taking smuggling seriously."

The sheriff added that if this issue is not stopped at the border communities, it will continue to spread at an alarming rate.