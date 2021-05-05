Family pleads for information after 30-year-old shot, killed in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A white four-door passenger vehicle is wanted in connection to Saturday's fatal shooting in midtown.

At around 5 p.m. Saturday, 30-year-old David Scott Anderson was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in a roadway near the 1100 block of E. Waverly St. near Park Avenue and Grant Road.

Despite a local resident and Tucson Fire Department personnel rendering aid on the individual, Anderson succumbed to life-threatening injuries shortly after arriving at Banner University Medical Center.

After further investigation, Tucson Police Department detectives discovered that Anderson was reportedly walking east on Linden Street from Park Avenue. TPD said when he headed north on Fremont Avenue, they believe Anderson was shot.

TPD shared Wednesday that a white four-door passenger vehicle was spotted on surveillance video in the immediate area of the shooting.

PLEASE SHARE: A white four-door passenger vehicle is wanted in connection to Saturday's fatal shooting in midtown.... Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The department said its "detectives are looking to speak with the occupant or occupants of the vehicle who may have information related to the shooting."

On Wednesday afternoon, Anderson's mother, Diana Garaventa made a trip to the Old Pueblo from Santa Rosa, Calif. to pleading for justice.

The grieving mother said she hopes the person responsible for her son's death will soon be caught.

"I want him back. No mother should have to come to take her son home this way. It shouldn't happen. And I loved him more than life itself," Garaventa said. "If I could trade places with him, I would in an instant. In an instant. And even though, it was a single homicide, it's a mass murder because everybody who loved him have a tragic loss that they'll never be able to replace."

His mother said the shooting victim spent two years teaching English at Saguaro High School.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.