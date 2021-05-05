Arizona House passes bill that could ban ‘controversial curriculum’ in schools

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona House of Representatives passed legislation Wednesday that could ban certain controversial curriculum and fine teachers up to $5,000 per incident if it's taught in the classroom.

It's called the "Unbiased Teaching Act".

Republicans say the bill would prevent racist, sexist and politicized teachings. But there are questions on what exactly would make a topic controversial.

In addition, concerns over a ban on anything regarding race, ethnicity or sex.

The law still needs to be approved by the Senate before it heads to the governor.