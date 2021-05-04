Tucson Fire crews working house fire in Rita Ranch

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department crews are working a residential fire that ignited in Rita Ranch Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, TFD took to Twitter to share that firefighters have been dispatched to the 8900 block of East Martha Root Court near Valencia and Nexus Road.

Details surrounding the blaze are limited at this time.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Fire crews are on the scene at a home in Rita Ranch. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/UwhMAxhirX — Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) May 4, 2021

