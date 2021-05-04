Rita Ranch residents displaced after fire burns home

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department crews have extinguished a residential fire that ignited in Rita Ranch Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, TFD took to Twitter to share that firefighters have been dispatched to the 8900 block of East Martha Root Court near Valencia and Nexus Road.

According to TFD, when its crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. The department said the fire reportedly spread into the main section of the home.

Fire crews are on the scene at a home in Rita Ranch. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/UwhMAxhirX — Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) May 4, 2021

Fire officials said the fire was under control at around 3:39 p.m.

The residents of the home were safely evacuated from the residence.

They are currently be assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

...of the home. The fire was called under control at 3:39 👩‍🚒 Residents evacuated safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross, no injuries. Fire cause investigators are on scene 🚒 #TFD #firefighter — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 4, 2021

TFD has not yet released the cause of the fire.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.