Pubic input wanted on future of Ryan Airfield

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Airport Authority is holding a virtual open house to discuss future plans to improve Ryan Airfield.

According to the TAA, the public meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 12th from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The focus will be on the Master Plan Update for the airfield and development over the next 20 years.

The TAA said airport staff and planning consultants will be participating to talk about the plan and share ideas for economic development on airport-owner property adjacent to the airfield.

The TAA is looking for ideas from the public input on economic development.

Click here for a link to the virtual meeting.

If you don't have access to the internet you can contact Scott Robidoux at srobidoux@flytucson.com or (520) 573-4811.

For language or disability accommodations contact Teresita Finch at teresita@gordleygroup.com or (520) 327-6077.



