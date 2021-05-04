Florida principal filmed paddling 6-year-old in front of child’s mother

MYERS-NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - Police are investigating an elementary school principal in Florida after a child's mother recorded the principal paddling her six-year-old.

A school principal was caught on camera hitting a six-year-old with a wooden paddle in front of her mother.

"The hatred with which she hit my daughter," the mother said. "I mean it was a hatred that. Really, I've never hit my daughter like she hit her. I had never hit her."

The woman with the paddle, we know her name, through a report from the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.

It says the principal of Central Elementary, Melissa Carter and Cecilia Self, a clerk, are the two women in the video.

We tried to reach them through the school district but were unsuccessful.

The child's mother recorded this video.

Why didn't she stop the beating?

"If I had done it with my own hand, it would've been bad for me," she said. "I don't know. I'd be in jail."

Mom told deputies the school called April 13th, saying her daughter damaged a computer.

The fee, $50.

In the report, the mom said the school also mentioned paddling with her and a deputy present.

In the report, the mother says she didn't understand the process correctly.

Later that day, she went to the school to pay the fee and they took her into the principal's office.

"My daughter was already in the office," she said. "The principal started to scream."

Mom looks around, no cameras. Nerves set in.

"There are no cameras," she said. "What are we doing here in this place? My daughter and I, alone."

So she did what she thought was her only option.

"Nobody would have believed me," she said.

She hid her cell phone in her purse and pressed record.

"I sacrificed my daughter, so all the parents can realize what's happening in this school," she said.

Hendry County School District policy does not allow corporal punishment.

It says "The superintendent shall designate sanctions for the infractions of rules, excluding corporal punishment."

In fact, the policy encourages procedures that "Do not demean students" and "Do not tend to violate any individual rights constitutionally guaranteed to students."

"For aggravated battery, this is an aggravated battery," Brent Probinsky, the family's lawyer said. "It's battery using a weapon that can cause severe physical harm."

Probinsky is the family's lawyer.

He works with undocumented immigrants.

"The child is terrified, she feels vulnerable," Probinsky said. "There's nothing she can do in the hands of these adults, who treated her so brutally, savagely and really sadistically. If you look at that video, this principal was sadistic."

Probinsky says it's now up to the state attorney to decide whether to pursue charges against the principal and the clerk in the video.

Mom took her daughter to the doctor that same day and documented the red marks and bruises.

She now worries about the long-term psychological damage.

"I'm going to get justice for my daughter, because if I could not do it in front of her," she said. "I'm going to do it with justice."

WINK News contacted the Hendry County School District several times.

They're official statement is no comment.

"Nobody should be afraid, just for saying, I'm Hispanic," she said. "I'm going to do what it takes so my daughters can be successful, and teach them they have a mother who looks out for them."

The local police department and the Department of Children and Families are investigating the incident.