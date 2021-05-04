Department of Defense set to examine Pentagon’s handling of UFOs

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The Department of Defense is launching a review of how the Pentagon handles reports of UFO encounters.

The department's inspector sent a letter announcing the watchdog investigation to Pentagon leaders Monday.

The investigation comes less than a month after the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of photos and video of unidentified flying objects.

One video was taken by Navy personnel in 2019 and appeared to show triangle-shaped objects blinking and moving through the clouds.

The DOD told Pentagon leaders that it and the military take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and plans to look at each report.