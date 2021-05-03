Victim of midtown fatal shooting identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man killed in Saturday's shooting in midtown was identified by Tucson Police Department Monday.

According to TPD, 30-year-old David Scott Anderson was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in a roadway near the 1100 block of E. Waverly St. near Park Avenue and Grand Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Despite a local resident and Tucson Fire Department personnel rendering aid on the individual, Anderson succumbed to life-threatening injuries shortly after arriving at Banner University Medical Center.

After further investigation, TPD determined that Anderson was reportedly walking in the area of Freemont Avenue and Waverly Street when gunshots were heard in the area.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.