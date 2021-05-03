Infant rescued after ejected from dangling truck, landed in Maryland bay

OCEAN CITY, Md. (NBC News) - An infant rescued after a multi-vehicle crash in Ocean City, Md.

A truck was spotted dangling off the side of the bridge on Route 90 Sunday.

Officials say a child was ejected from the truck during the collision and landed in the water below.

A quick-thinking good Samaritan jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the infant.

The child was flown to John Hopkins Children's Hospital.

There's no word on the child's condition.

Firefighters were able to secure the truck, while paramedics treated multiple people on the scene.

At least seven patients were transported to various hospitals.