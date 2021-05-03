Gilbert officer critically injured in deadly pursuit to be transferred out of ICU in couple days

GILBERT, Ariz. (KVOA) - The police officer who was critically injured during Thursday's violent confrontation of a suspect in the Phoenix area will soon be placed out of the Intensive Care Unit, according to an update shared by Gilbert Police Department Monday afternoon.

Last Thursday, Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda was transported to the hospital after he sustained a head injury when Jonathan Atland allegedly stole a car from a Phoenix car dealership and crashed it into a nearby vehicle that was in park.

According to GPD, Atland also allegedly struck and killed Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar in connection to the confrontation.

In an update shared at 12:53 p.m. Thursday, the department said that Aranda has shown progress on his road to recovery, who was last said to be in critical but stable condition.

GPD said the three-year veteran has been "responding well to treatment." The department said Aranda is expected to be "transferred within a couple days out of ICU and into neurological treatment and recovery."

We want to thank all of the medical providers from Dignity Health at Chandler Regional Hospital for their excellent care. We are so thankful for the ongoing support for Officer Rico Aranda and Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar's family. Thank you for your continued support. — Gilbert Police Chief (@GilbertPDChief) May 3, 2021

"We want to thank all of the medical providers from Dignity Health at Chandler Regional Hospital for their excellent care," GPD said. "We are so thankful for the ongoing support for Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda and Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar's family. Thank you for your continued support."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Aranda and his family during their time of need. To donate, click here.

According to GPD, Atland was initially pursued by police after he reportedly fled a traffic stop in Eloy.

The department said the 25-year-old discharged a firearm during the stop.

Atland, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident, will be charged with murder, aggravated assault and auto theft once released.