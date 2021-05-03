Facebook to make decision on if Trump’s account will be restored

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The world will find out later this week whether former President Donald Trump can get his old Facebook account back.

The company's oversight board will announce Wednesday if his indefinite suspension will end.

Facebook originally suspended Trump's account following the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

It then referred the decision to its oversight board, which has the final say on content decisions.

Last month, that board said it received more than 9,000 public comments regarding the suspension.

The decision on whether to restore Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram is due at 9 a.m. Wednesday.