DEA and Partners announce results of 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KVOA) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported that its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collected 829,543 pounds of unused, expired, and unwanted medications across the country.

“DEA’s biannual Take Back Day events are critical to helping reduce overdose deaths and alleviate addiction by safely disposing of prescription medications that sit idle in the home,” D. Christopher Evans, DEA Acting Administrator said. “DEA is committed to providing a safe and secure method for the public to ride their homes of potentially dangerous drugs.”

DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, said they have now collected 14,524,391 pounds of medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.

“Prescription drugs that are left unused in medicine cabinets are often highly prone to misuse and abuse,” Daniel C. Comeaux, DEA Special Agent in Charge said. “That’s why it was great to see so many people from our communities turning in their unused medications safely. We remain committed to providing this vital service to remove these unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications and dispose of them safely.”

If you have prescription drugs you'd like to safely get rid of, the DEA reccomends reaching out to local law enforcement to find out if they have any permanent drug disposal locations.