Asian-American business leaders raise $250m to fight discrimination

(CNN) - Asian-American business leaders have raised $250 million to fight discrimination directed at the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

The Asian-American Foundation raised an initial $125 million from prominent Asian Americans that will serve on its board.

That includes Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang and Alibaba billionaire and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai.

The foundation raised another $125 million from major companies like Amazon, Bank of America and Nike as well as from individuals.

It comes on the heels of a campaign by Black business leaders to fight discriminatory voting legislation.

It also follows the mass shootings in Atlanta earlier this year that claimed the lives of six Asian women

CNN

