TUCSON (KVOA) - One lucky individual ended the month of April $10,000 richer, the Arizona State Lottery said Monday.

A winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at Speedway at 5000 East Valencia Rd. for the April 30 drawing.

The lucky winner matched four out of the five numbers, and the Mega Ball number. Friday's winning numbers were: 8,19, 26,48, 49, 5.