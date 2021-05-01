Christopher Clements denied change of venue in case

TUCSON (KVOA) - Christopher Clements, the man who is on trial for allegedly kidnapping and slaying of 6-year-old Isabela Celis and 13-year old Maribel Gonzalez has had his request denied for his trial to move locations.

Clements claimed that holding the trial in Pima County would "deprive him of a fair trial." Clements sharing that the social media attention this case has gotten may impact the outcome.

On Friday night Judge Deborah Bernini denied the motion, stating that the courts in Pima County are more than equipped to handle both homicide cases against Clements in an orderly fashion.