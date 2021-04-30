What’s Driving You Crazy? Pima County traffic lights

TUCSON (KVOA) - Does it seem like you always get stopped at the same red light, even when there's no cross traffic?

The Pima County Department of Transportation (PDOT) said it wants to end those annoying stops. So, what's it doing to improve county traffic monitors?

"We hope to reduce delays, improve efficiency and reduce the number of stops people have to make while traveling on our roadways," Michelle Montagnino with PDOT said.

To do this the county said it is using a traffic solutions system. It relies on artificial intelligence to understand what's happening at any intersection at any given time. The system has been added to every camera at every county-run intersection.

This means you will be less likely to be skipped by a light or stuck at an intersection when oncoming traffic is clear.



"We are using the system to identify where there is spare capacity in our green times to be able to allocate that time to other movements that need more time," Montagnino said.

Got a traffic question or concern? Email whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.