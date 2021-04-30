UArizona basketball coach Adia Barnes to appear on NBC special

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona women's basketball Coach Adia Barnes is riding high after leading the Wildcats to the National Championship game.

She will also appear on 'Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List,' Hosted by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

The special will air Saturday at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Inspiring America was promoted by the TODAY SHOW on NBC on Friday morning.

The segment featuring Adia Barnes will be on a prime-time special dedicated to people who have had a positive impact on their communities.