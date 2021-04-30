Skip to Content

UArizona basketball coach Adia Barnes to appear on NBC special

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 9:44 pm
9:42 pm Arizona WildcatsSportsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona women's basketball Coach Adia Barnes is riding high after leading the Wildcats to the National Championship game.

She will also appear on 'Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List,' Hosted by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

The special will air Saturday at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Inspiring America was promoted by the TODAY SHOW on NBC on Friday morning.

The segment featuring Adia Barnes will be on a prime-time special dedicated to people who have had a positive impact on their communities.

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

More Stories

Skip to content