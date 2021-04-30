Suspect named in Phoenix pursuit that killed police officer, critically injured another

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KVOA) - The car theft suspect who allegedly struck and killed a police officer and critically injured another in a Phoenix suburb Thursday night was identified by Gilbert Police Department Friday.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday, 25-year-old Jonathan Atland was taken into custody after he was involved in a police pursuit on State Route 87 from Eloy to Phoenix.

According to Gilbert Police Department, Atland allegedly crashed into a Ford auto dealership near Val Vista and the 202 Santan freeway during the pursuit.

After entering the building, the 25-year-old reportedly stole a vehicle inside the dealership building.

Police said he then crashed the stolen vehicle through the bay doors and proceeded to attempt to run the vehicle over the nearby police officers, killing Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar in the process.

Atland then allegedly crashed his vehicle into a parked car, which struck Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda.

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jonathon Altland. Altland is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and auto theft (theft of means of transportation). The latest information on last night’s incident can be found here: https://t.co/3r6cy5CIkL pic.twitter.com/ttBiirEY0B — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 1, 2021

The suspect was then transported to a hospital for further treatment on non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released from the hospital, Atland will be charged with murder, aggravated assault and auto theft.

Officer Aranda was critically injured in the incident, however, he is said to be stable at this time. GPD said the three-year veteran has shown signs of improvement.

Officials say the initial police pursuit in Pinal County took place after Atland allegedly fled a traffic stop initiated by a speeding violation.

Atland reportedly discharged a firearm during the traffic stop.