Sunnyside wrestler gets scholarship to Iowa Hawkeyes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sebastian Robles, a senior Sunnyside High School wrestler and two-time state champion, signed his National Letter of Intention Friday afternoon.

He will suit up for the national championship wrestling program at the University of Iowa.

Sebastian Robles capped his senior year unbeaten (12-0) and finished the season as the 160 pound Division 1 State Champion. Sebastian also gets it done in the classroom. Robles has a 3.5 GPA.

Robles will be one of four former Sunnyside High School wrestlers competing in the Big Ten next season.