DIGGING DEEPER: Stolen car suspect accused of killing Chandler officer may have ties to Pima County car break-ins

TUCSON (KVOA) - A police officer is dead and another one critically injured after they were struck by a suspect's vehicle during Thursday's police chase and shooting that was the result of a stolen car investigation.

The investigation into the suspect crosses three counties including Pima county.

At the Pima County Sheriff's Department Command Center at Star Grass Drive and Cortaro Farms Road, patrol deputies, detectives and the PCSD auxiliary volunteers are canvassing the neighborhood.

"This is an investigation by the Gilbert Police Department," Deputy James Allerton said. "We are here at their request. We do know they are working on the investigation in Phoenix valley (Friday."

There is information to indicate the suspect who shot at police and killed the 18-year veteran Chandler Police Department officer may have been involved in vehicle break-ins in the Pima County neighborhood just off of Star Grass Drive and Cortaro Farms Road.

On Friday, detectives knocked on the door of Jordan Elias, who lives in that neighborhood.

"They were asking to view my Ring camera to see if there was any footage who was going these acts outside (Friday)," she said.

Another neighborhood resident who asked not to be identified said he had one of his vehicles broken into.

"I think they are doing their best to find out what they need to find out," he said.

When asked about the connection between Thursday's incident and the car break-ins, the neighbor said, "I don't have direct information to verify any of that. But that's what I heard as well."

"That's terrible," Elias said. "It's very scary."

PCSD officials said their thoughts and prayers go out to the officer's family and friends.