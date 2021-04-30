Scam squad educates Green Valley residents about scammers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The number of scams is on the rise.

According to the Better Business Bureau, in 2020 there was a 24.9% increase in the number of scams reported compared to the year before.

Scammers tend to target retirement communities, like Green Valley, where residents are more likely to have disposable income.

The Green Valley Sheriff's Auxiliary says 134 scams have been reported in the first three months of this year.

"They're really smart, they put a lot of effort into what they're doing and it's hard," said Cmrd. Douglas Kenyon. "Unless it's a large amount of money that's lost, it usually just gets filed and not investigated."

The Scam Squad is a service offered by the Green Valley Sheriff's Department.

There are eight members who only look into scams. The squad serves to educate people about what scams are out there and how to protect themselves.

"These scammers are only after your money. That is the main thing," said Sylvia Bencomo. "You can't trust them You have to verify where these emails or calls are coming from."

Bencomo works with the squad. She said the most popular one right now is the Amazon scam.

Scammers call or send a text advising about a high-dollar purchase. They then tell recipients to get in touch if they did not make the purchase. They then take credit card information under the guise of refunding the card.

The average dollar amount victims are taken for is between $500 and $1,500, according to the Better Business Bureau.

A red flag to watch out for is if the scammers ask you to pay with gift cards.

"Scammers, for the most part, will ask you to pay in gift cards because gift cards are untraceable," said Sean Herdrick, director of marketing and communications for the Better Business Bureau serving Southern Arizona. "it's simple for someone to go to a Best Buy or Apple store and buy a $100, $200 even $500 gift card."

The Scam Squad offers several resources to help protect seniors. The organization sends out daily "e-blasts" notifying of scams and makes monthly radio appearances to raise awareness of scams.

They say the best way to protect yourself is not to engage in the first place.

"We try to tell them don't answer the call, let it go to voicemail, especially if you don't recognize the number," said Kenyon. "On your computer, just delete it."

You can also connect to the Scam Squad on Facebook.