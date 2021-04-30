President Biden helps his Amtrak family celebrate its 50th anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden didn't want to be anywhere else Friday than helping his Amtrak family celebrate 50 years on the rails.

Biden rode Amtrak almost daily between Washington and his home in Wilmington, Delaware, during his 36 years as a U.S. senator. As vice president, he went home by train most weekends to visit his mother, who was ill, before she passed away.

Biden said that, through all of that, Amtrak became his family. He says he wouldn't have missed Friday's celebration at Amtrak's Philadelphia station “for the world.”