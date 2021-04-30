More than 50 trees planted at Lincoln Regional Park in celebration of Arbor Day

TUCSON (KVOA) Communities across the country are coming together to celebrate Arbor Day, including right here in Tucson.

It is a holiday dedicated to the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees.

Vice Mayor Nikki Lee and Tucson Clean and Beautiful hosted a "Planting For The Future" event to commemorate the day.

With the help of dozens of volunteers and Mayor Regina Romero, they planted over 50 trees at the Lincoln Regional Park off Pantano and Escalante roads.

"When you plant a tree you plant hope, you are restoring the land and you're also tending to your relationship with the land," Katie Gannon of Tucson Clean and Beautiful said. "We plant trees we feel stronger, we heal ourselves as we heal the world."

The event helped contribute to the Tucson Million Trees Initiative, which aims to plant 1 million trees by 2030.