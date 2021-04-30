Human-caused wildfire near Sonoita grows to 69 acres, 0 percent contained
ELGIN, Ariz. (KVOA) - Crews are working a human-caused wildfire burning 69 acres near Elgin Arizona Friday afternoon.
According to Bureau of Land Management, the blaze, dubbed the Rune Fire, is currently burning along Highway 82 between Whetstone and Sonoita.
Officials said it is currently 0 percent contained.
Arizona Department of Transportation shared that Highway 82 has been closed in both directions of travel at milepost 41 near Upper Elgin Road.
The highway has also been closed at the Highway 83 junction in Sonoita.
Fort Huachuca officials say the fire is not threatening the base at this time.
