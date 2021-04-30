Human-caused wildfire near Sonoita grows to 69 acres, 0 percent contained

ELGIN, Ariz. (KVOA) - Crews are working a human-caused wildfire burning 69 acres near Elgin Arizona Friday afternoon.

According to Bureau of Land Management, the blaze, dubbed the Rune Fire, is currently burning along Highway 82 between Whetstone and Sonoita.

Officials said it is currently 0 percent contained.

A human caused fire is burning near Elgin called the Rune Fire. 0% contained, 69 acres burned. Please practice safe outdoor fire practices. pic.twitter.com/oewT0AGEFN — Tucson Weather (@mattbrode) May 1, 2021

Arizona Department of Transportation shared that Highway 82 has been closed in both directions of travel at milepost 41 near Upper Elgin Road.

The highway has also been closed at the Highway 83 junction in Sonoita.

GID - New report earlier on Arizona State Hwy 82, N of Elgin, E of Sonoita on private land. No threat to BLM land at this time. @ArizonaDOT closed SR 82 between SR 83 and SR 90 earlier. Check your route with AZ 511 and @ArizonaDOT. pic.twitter.com/jIwwgCm6cW — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) April 30, 2021

Fort Huachuca officials say the fire is not threatening the base at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.