Human-caused wildfire near Sonoita 100 percent contained

ELGIN, Ariz. (KVOA) - The human-caused wildfire burning 48 acres near Elgin, Ariz. has been 100 percent contained, according to an update shared Friday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the blaze, dubbed the Rune Fire, is burned along Highway 82 between Whetstone and Sonoita.

GREAT NEWS! The #RuneFire is 100% contained. SR 82 has reopened. https://t.co/6WiTooIq4e — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) May 1, 2021

This prompted the highway to be shutdown at milepost 41 near Upper Elgin Road and at the Highway 83 junction.

Highway 82 has since been reopened for travel.

GID - New report earlier on Arizona State Hwy 82, N of Elgin, E of Sonoita on private land. No threat to BLM land at this time. @ArizonaDOT closed SR 82 between SR 83 and SR 90 earlier. Check your route with AZ 511 and @ArizonaDOT. pic.twitter.com/jIwwgCm6cW — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) April 30, 2021

Sonoita-Elgin Fire District shared that all resources dispatched to battle the blaze have been released.

SEFD crews are scheduled to check back on the scene of the fire sometime Saturday.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

EDITOR'S NOTE: News 4 Tucson previously reported that the fire was burning 69 acres. It is currently burning 48 acres.