Homeland Security to repair damage created by border wall

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says it will begin work to address the risks of flooding and soil erosion from unfinished sections of the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

It also began providing answers on how it will use unspent money from shutting down one of President Donald Trump’s signature domestic projects. The Defense Department says it will use unobligated money for military construction projects for its initial purpose.

The repair work will take place in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and in San Diego. Officials in Texas have expressed alarm about flooding risks during the hurricane season from breaches in a levee system.