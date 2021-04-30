Skip to Content

Hillenbrand Stadium selected as potential NCAA host site

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Wildcat softball team is gunning for another opportunity to make a big run in the NCAA tournament.

It will help if the Wildcats can land some home-cooking.   

Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium has been selected as one of 20 predetermined preliminary round sites for this year's Division I Softball Championship, the NCAA announced on Friday.

The Wildcats are now officially in the running to host both regionals and super regionals during this year's NCAA Tournament. Of the 20 potential host sites, the NCAA will choose 16 to host regional round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will be in contention to host super regionals.

Arizona is hoping to host the NCAA Regionals for the 25th time since 1988. UA has hosted regionals each of the last three seasons.

The Wildcats (31-8, 9-5 Pac-12) enter the week ranked No. 9 by the NFCA and No. 11 in the NCAA RPI.

The goal for Arizona will be to grab one of the top 16 seeds, something it has done all but two years since seeding began in 1992.

