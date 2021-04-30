Skip to Content

GoFundMe set up for Gilbert officer critically injured in Phoenix chase

Rico Aranda
Gilbert Police Department

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP/KVOA) — Authorities in Arizona say a suspect in a stolen car struck and killed one police officer and critically injured another during a wild chase and shooting that ended late Thursday night in a Phoenix suburb.

Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was killed.

Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda remains in critical but stable condition. Police say the suspect fired at a deputy and later broke through the gates at the Chandler airport.

Authorities say he drove to an auto dealership in Gilbert and tried to escape in a stolen vehicle. A Gilbert police spokesman says several officers fired shots before the injured suspect was taken into custody.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Aranda and his family during their time of need. To donate, click here.

Associated Press

