Boeing fires 65 employees for ‘engaging in racism or discrimination’

CHICAGO (CNN) - The president of Boeing says the company is taking strong action against employees who engaged in racism or discrimination.

In its annual diversity and inclusion report released Friday, David Calhoun said in the past year, the company terminated 65 employees and took corrective action against 53 other employees who engaged in discriminatory conduct.

No word on what conduct was grounds for dismissal or which divisions were affected.

Boeing says women currently represent a little more than 20 percent of its U.S. workforce.

Less than 7 percent of employees are Black, a number the company aims to increase to 20 percent in the next four years