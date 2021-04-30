Beware of Bears: Multiple bear sightings reported in Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Game and Fish Department are asking Southern Arizonans to beware of bears after it shared Friday that it has begun to receive sighting reports of these carnivoran mammals.

According to AZGFD, bears were reportedly spotted on Tuesday in Elgin and Pima. In addition, the department also received bear sightings in Thatcher on Thursday and Friday in Madera Canyon.

The department advises anyone who spots a bear to "face forward, stand tall, yell, throw non-lethal objects and wave arms if bears get too close."

In addition, AZGFD said people are advised to make sure their food and garbage are secured when in bear sighting areas as bears emerge hungry from their winter dens.