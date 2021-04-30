32-year-old arrested for first-degree murder after man shot, killed in downtown apartment

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Thursday's fatal shooting at a downtown apartment.

According to Tucson Police Department, 32-year-old Joseph Paul Cavanagh was taken into custody at around 2:48 a.m. Friday in the area of Golf Links and Kolb roads after he was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Andre Michael Lee.

Officials said Lee was found with gunshot trauma at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday inside an apartment of Martin Luther King Apartments at 55 N. Fifth Ave. near Toole Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Despite first-responders immediately rendering aid on the 57-year-old when they arrived at the apartment, Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD said Cavanagh was named a suspect in the death of Lee after detectives discovered that Cavanagh allegedly shot Lee and fled the scene as the result of a verbal confrontation between the two in the hallway of the apartment complex.

Police said the 32-year-old was arrested without incident and was booked into Pima County Jail Adult Detention Complex on charges including first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 88-CRIME.