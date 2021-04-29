TPD: Man shot, killed by bystander after reportedly assaulting girlfriend

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was killed in Wednesday's shooting on the south side was identified by Tucson Police Department Thursday afternoon.

At around 7:30 p.m. that evening, 32-year-old Carlos Velderrain was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found with gunshot trauma in the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot at 1755 W. Valencia Rd. near Midvale Park Road.

After further investigation, detectives determined that Velderrain was shot by a male bystander after Velderrain was spotted physically assaulting his girlfriend in the parking lot.

TPD said Velderrain's girlfriend reportedly asked the male bystander for help during the alleged assault. After a verbal confrontation ensued, the adult male reportedly produced a firearm and shot the 32-year-old.

Police said Velderrain's girlfriend had visible injuries from the alleged assault.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

At this time, no arrests or charges have been filed in connection to the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.