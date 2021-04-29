Sheriff: Suspect, 2 others in family among dead in standoff

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a married couple found dead along with the suspected gunman in a North Carolina home after a 13-hour standoff were all members of the same family.

Two police officers also were among the dead.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said George Wyatt Ligon and Michelle Annette Ligon were killed Wednesday inside their home in Boone. The sheriff’s office said the suspect, 32-year-old Isaac Alton Barnes, also was found dead and had a large number of weapons.

Barnes was identified as Michelle Ligon’s son and George Ligon's stepson. Authorities said Barnes also was suspected in the fatal shootings of two deputies initially dispatched to the home.