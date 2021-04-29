Police ID victim in fatal three-vehicle collision in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Police on Thursday identified the victim of Sunday's fatal collision in Oro Valley as a 37-year-old woman.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, Angelica Wren died Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a three-vehicle collision on Sunday.

Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Oracle Road and Linda Vista Boulevard.

Witness told police a 51-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound when he drove over the median and collided head-on with another truck.

OVPD says the two trucks rotated hitting a third vehicle and sending it off the roadway.

The two occupants in the third vehicle sustained minimal injuries, police say. Both individuals in the two trucks were transported to the hospital. The 51-year-old is in stable condition.

The investigation remains on-going.