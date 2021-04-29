Pascua Yaqui Chair talks benefits of sports gaming at Casino Del Sol

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pascua Yaqui Nation and Casino Del Sol continue its construction and prepare for the former "Paraiso Lounge" to be converted into Tucson's first legal sports betting site.

Arizona lawmakers recently expanded legal gaming in Arizona. The legislature passed SB1797 to allow sports betting. Gov. Doug Ducey signed amended gaming compacts with the state’s tribes to allow increased bet limits and additional games including baccarat, craps and roulette.

News 4 Tucson Sports Director Paul Cicala recently landed a one-on-one interview with the Chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Peter Yucupicio.

“We are so happy we were able to negotiate the new compact and extend it well into the future," Yucupico said. "The passage of the new gaming compact and the ability to conduct sports betting will be a great benefit to the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, its members and employees.”

Casino Del Sol will prepare to offer these new gaming options in the near future, while also adding new casino jobs and converting Paraiso Lounge into an on-property sportsbook.

“We are really excited to be able to offer these new games and sports betting to our guests,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg. “We look forward to implementing these new offerings in the coming months.”