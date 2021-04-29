Firefighter suffers minor burn in northeast house fire that killed dog

TUCSON (KVOA) - A dog has died in a house fire that occurred on the northeast side early Thursday morning.

According to Rural Metro Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home near Tanque Verde Road and Wentworth Road at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to a fire.

Officials said while the homeowner was able to evacuate from the fire, a dog perished in the blaze.

Fire officials said a firefighter sustained a minor burn on his shoulder in connection to the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.