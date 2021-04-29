Evidence suppression request denied in trial of man accused of killing Isabel Celis, Maribel Gonzales

TUCSON (KVOA) - A motion to suppress evidence in the trial of the man accused of killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales was denied by a judge on Thursday.

Back in 2018, Christopher Clements was indicted by a Pima County Grand Jury on 22 felony charges, including first-degree murder after the remains of the two young children were found separately in a remote area of Pima County.

Officials said Clements reportedly led law enforcement to the remains of Celis in 2017, about five years after she disappeared from her home in Tucson. Gonzalez's body was found in 2014, three days after she was reported missing.

According to court documents obtained by News 4 Tucson on Thursday, Clements' attorneys asked the presiding judge to suppress evidence obtained during a court-authorized live GPS tracking of the suspect's disposable T-Mobile cell phone stating this act violated Clements' "reasonable expectation of privacy and was a Fourth Amendment search which required a search warrant rather than a court order."

The court documents state that the live GPS tracking was made in connection to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's investigation into "two related residential burglaries in late 2015," two years before Clements was suspected in the murders of the two Tucson minors.

The court documents explained that the records obtained from the tracking pinpointed MCSO to various spots in Tucson, including Clements residence in the Old Pueblo. This led to MCSO to conduct a search warrant to obtain 15 digital devices, including phones, laptops and tablets.

After Clements was named a suspect in the murders in 2017, Pima County Sheriff's Department obtained a search warrant to search the digital devices seized by MCSO in connection to the homicide investigation. Shortly after, Tucson Police Department also obtained a search warrant for the devices "for evidence of the crimes of sexual exploitation of a minor."

Despite the motion to suppress this evidence by Clements' attorneys, Arizona Superior Court moved to allow this evidence to be used in the trial, stating "there is no Arizona case which addresses the issue of whether warrantless live phone-tracking amounts to a Fourth Amendment violation."

Earlier in April, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover filed a notice to withdraw the death penalty in the case.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments in the trial.