Dog dies in residential fire on northeast side
TUCSON (KVOA) - A dog has died in a house fire that occurred on the northeast side early Thursday morning.
According to Rural Metro Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home near Tanque Verde Road and Wentworth Road at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to a fire.
Officials said while the homeowner was able to evacuate from the fire, a dog perished in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Details are limited at this time.
