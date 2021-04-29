Skip to Content

Dog dies in residential fire on northeast side

Rural Metro Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A dog has died in a house fire that occurred on the northeast side early Thursday morning.

According to Rural Metro Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home near Tanque Verde Road and Wentworth Road at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to a fire.

Officials said while the homeowner was able to evacuate from the fire, a dog perished in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

