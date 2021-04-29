Allen Media acquires KVOA, other divested Gray stations

Atlanta, GA (KVOA) - Gray Television, Inc. on Thursday announced an agreement to divest certain television stations currently owned by Quincy Media, Inc. to Byron Allen's Allen Media Broadcasting.

Earlier this year, Gray reached an agreement to acquire Quincy for $925 million in cash. To allow regulatorily approval for this transaction, Gray agreed to sell to Allen Media certain television stations currently owned by Quincy, each of which operates in a market in which Gray also owns and operates a television station:

KVOA (NBC), Tucson, Arizona

WKOW (ABC), Madison, Wisconsin

WSIL / KPOB (ABC), Paducah, Kentucky- Harrisburg, Illinois

KWWL (NBC), Cedar Rapids, Iowa

WXOW / WQOW (ABC), La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wisconsin

WAOW / WMOW (ABC), Wausau-Rhinelander, Wisconsin

WREX (NBC), Rockford, Illinois

“I truly appreciate Gray and Quincy, two of the best broadcast groups in the business, working with us to acquire and transfer these amazing assets. Over the past year-and-a-half, we've invested close to $1 billion to acquire best-in-class, top-tier, broadcast network affiliates,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We plan to invest approximately ten billion dollars to acquire more ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX television stations over the next two years with the goal of being the largest broadcast television group in America. All of our media assets, including these broadcast television stations, will work in concert to amplify our free-streaming service, Local Now.”

Gray’s acquisition of Quincy and Gray’s sale of certain Quincy stations to Allen Media will close simultaneously. The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Allen Media Group was founded by Bryon Allen in 1993.

Currently, Allen Media owns and operates local television stations in twelve markets, including The Weather Channel and Local Now.

For more information about Allen Media, visit allenmediabroadcasting.com.