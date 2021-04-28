What to watch during Biden’s 1st big speech to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the finishing touches on his first address to a joint session of Congress.

The prime-time speech Wednesday has been timed to mark his 100th day in office later this week.

The address will not resemble past presidential speeches to Congress, with attendance limited because of the pandemic.

But Biden will keep to tradition and speak to Congress and the broader viewing audience about what he accomplished in the opening months of his presidency.

He’ll also lay out other domestic and foreign policy priorities.

The president will use his first joint address to Congress to pitch a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would transform the role government plays in American life.

Biden will lay out a sweeping proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents.

You can watch President Biden's prime-time speech on News 4 Tucson's Facebook page or on KVOA.com at 6 p.m. MT.